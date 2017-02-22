PC tracksters advance to state meet

By DAVID GRAVELY

SWT Sports Editor

ROANOKE – The Pulaski County indoor track and field athletes continued to make progress over the weekend with four Lady Cougars and seven Cougars advancing to the state meet in several events.

For the Lady Cougars, sophomore Grace Boone was once again a force to be reckoned with. The lanky and gritty runner took first in the 300 meter race with a time of 41.35, set a Region and school record in the 500 meter with a first place time of 1:16.06 and was a part of the sixth place 4 x 800 meter squad that also included Betsy Nall, Ashlyn Anderson and Konner Deeds. They earned a shot at state gold with a time of 10:35.80. Nall also took fifth place in the 3200 meter with a time of 11:43.01.

“Betsy Nall was very strong with a personal best in the 1600 and a great and gutsy race in the 3200 to earn All-Region honors,” Cougar head coach Sirak Ogbagabir said. “She finished behind four upperclassman who were amongst the top five in the state in cross country! Grace Boone was unstoppable as she dismantled the field to run the ninth fastest time in the country in the 500 and fought hard to edge out a strong field in the 300. One of the biggest performers on the girls side was Shanece Lewis who is only a sophomore and in her first season of a sport ever and nearly ran her way into the state meet with huge personal bests in the 55m and 300m.

The Cougar boys squad wasn’t going to be left behind.

Senior Caleb Bishop set a new school record in the shot put, and his throw of 51’1” was enough to earn second place. The 4 x 800 team of RJ Blevins, Jake Winesett, Ryan Smith and Nathan Eldridge ran a great race, taking second with a time of 8:32.52. Dontay Brown took fourth place in the 55 meter hurdles with a time of 8.13. Hunter Thomas finished seventh in the 55 meter dash with a time of 6.72. Finally, Winesett took eighth in the 3200 meter with a time of 10:08.

“We had a pretty successful regional championships and the kids finished their seasons strong and at their best,” Ogbagabir said. “The ones going to states have set themselves up for a great state meet. The sprinters had a fair day and are ready to get back to work to tweak a few things that will put them in the drivers seat to do very well at the state meet. The throwers were solid and the big man Caleb Bishop broke his very own coaches school record to set himself up nicely for the state meet. Our distance runners stole the show with just about every one of them setting personal and career bests in their events. The boys really put together a show and served notice that they are amongst the best distance corps in Group 4A. One of the best things I can take away from this year is how all the deserving seniors were able to have their best seasons. Every one of our seniors this year are great kids and are great leaders to awesome underclassman! We are primed and ready for the state meet and to do our best against the best.”

The Pulaski County athletes will now have two days to do any final preparations, pack up their gear and head to Roanoke College in Salem for the Group 4A State meet. The competition will last two days, with the championships being held on Saturday beginning at 11:00 a.m. Action Friday gets underway at 12:30 p.m.

