PC indoor track and field on the edge

By DAVID GRAVELY

SWT Sports Editor

If simply wanting something bad enough was able to give someone an advantage, the Cougar and Lady Cougar indoor track and field program would be ready for anything. Fortunately, more than just wanting it they have prepared and worked hard in preparation for the upcoming Conference 24 meet on Wednesday, Feb. 8 at Liberty University.

“Between the Blacksburg Polar Bear meet and the Virginia Tech Premiere meet we were very productive over the last two weeks,” Cougar head coach Sirak Ogbagabir said. “I think the attitude at the high school right now is good. Our kids want to win in every sport. The weight room is full almost every day. These athletes are willing to work and it’s going to start showing results soon.”

The Blacksburg Polar Bear meet, which turned out to be less polar bear and more sunshine and great temperatures, gave at least one Pulaski County runner a chance to make a statement.

“The biggest highlight at the Blacksburg meet was sophomore Grace Boones’ 5 second victory and No. 1 time in the State in the 1000 meter at a 2:58,” Sirak said. “Anytime a girl breaks 3:00 at that distance it’s special and to beat the best Blacksburg had to offer is a huge milestone. Our kids at that meet were very strong and made a lot of huge strides, especially the distance boys who are huge catalysts for conference.”

With the Blacksburg meet behind them, the team moved on to the Virginia Tech Premiere meet the following week. Once again, his troops did not disappoint.

“At VT the quartet of R.J. Blevins, Jake Winesett, Shaun King and Ryan Smith ran an amazing time of 8:26 to qualify for States and earn the fourth fastest time in the state,” he said. “Senior Caleb Bishop heaved the shot put 49’5” inches to place seventh and further distance himself from the field in Group 4A. Sophomore Betsy Nall ran a 12 second personal best to run 11:31 in the 3200 meter, which is fourth fastest in Group 4A and break the great Sabrina Halls indoor school record. On the Saturday portion Grace Boone ran a personal best of 1:16.62 to place sixth overall against the best in the country and put herself in the driver’s seat as the No. 2 seed in Group 4A. The quartet of Grace Boone, Shanece Lewis, Konner Deeds and Ashlyn Anderson ran a state qualifying 4:13.68 in the 4 x 400 to take No. 3 seed in Group 4A.”

These results and the overall improvement of the track and field program have not come easily. It has taken work and dedication on the part of the athletes and coaches.

“The biggest help to the program will be the development of our middle schoolers,” he said. “We have about 15 working with us right now during indoor. That shows signs of great things to come. I am very pleased with our progression over the course of the season and we seem to be peaking at the right time. Our goals and expectations are big, but we are confident in this group to get the job done. The boys have to put together a complete effort to compete with Fleming and the girls have continue on this path to bring home a second straight Conference 24 title and more.”

Written by: Editor on February 3, 2017.

