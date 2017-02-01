NRCC offers one-day computer workshops

New River Community College is offering several one-day workshops on Microsoft Office computer programs in February.

“Excel: Introduction” covers formulas and functions, as well as sorting and filtering information. Participants use beginning features of Excel to enhance data, such as tables, SmartArt and page formatting. The workshop is 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday in room 143 of the NRV Mall site, Christiansburg. It is also offered in Dublin 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Feb. 8 in room 238 Edwards Hall.

“Excel: Intermediate” covers managing worksheets and workbooks, advanced formatting, subtotals, range names, tables, sharing, protection and templates. The workshop is 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Feb. 16 in room 143 on the Christiansburg campus. It also is offered in Dublin 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Feb. 22 in room 238 Edwards Hall.

Tuition is $115 per course. The workshops prepare individuals to become Microsoft Office Specialist certified.

For online registration, visit www.nr.edu/workforce and then search for the class title. Call 674-3613.

Written by: Editor on February 1, 2017.

Comments

comments