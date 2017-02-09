NRCC offering OSHA 10 Construction class

New River Community College is offering an OSHA 10 Construction class Feb. 16-17.

The class consists of two sessions, both located in room 142 at NRCC’s New River Valley Mall site, Christiansburg. The Feb. 16 session is held 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and the Feb. 17 session will be 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Cost of the class, instructed by Curt Porterfield, is $150.

The OSHA Outreach Training Program provides training for workers and employers on recognition, avoidance, abatement and prevention of safety and health hazards in construction industry workplaces. The program also provides information regarding workers’ rights, employer responsibilities, how to file a complaint, common violations and the inspection process.

Visit http://bit.ly/OSHA10sp17 to register for the class.

Written by: Editor on February 9, 2017.

