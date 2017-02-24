NRCC holding Family Fun Festival this month

A “Family Fun Festival,” with activities for adults and children, will be 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, at New River Community College in Dublin.

Children’s activities include face painting, balloon art, a bouncy house and games. There will also be several science tables with animal displays, including snakes, a red-tailed hawk, a scorpion, genetically modified fish, millipedes, tarantulas and Madagascar hissing cockroaches. The cockroaches will be part of a “cockroach race” event.

Other activities include 3-D printing demonstrations, health and wellness activities and live music, provided by the band Don’t Quit Your Day Job.

A tricycle race for children will be held at 1:45 p.m., during the band’s intermission. The race is open to children ages 5 and older. The winner receives a briefcase full of school supplies. Please bring your own tricycle for the race.

Free popcorn will be offered, and additional food will be sold by NRCC student organizations.

NRCC’s Faculty Assembly is sponsoring the festival, which is free and open to the public. It is being held in 117 Edwards Hall.

