NRCC Cycling Club open to community, too

Do you have an interest in cycling and want the opportunity to compete? New River Community College has a cycling club that competes in collegiate cycling events across the country.

The club was formed in 2015 to give students the opportunity to compete in races at the collegiate level and help club members improve their cycling skills. Members wanted to also promote cycling as a healthy exercise and lifelong recreational pursuit within NRCC and the community.

USA Cycling (USAC) is the governing body for competitive cycling in the United States, and offers a collegiate program that allows people to compete against other schools in their conference as well as participate in collegiate national championships in the various seasons.

Written by: Editor on February 17, 2017.

