Nina Ballard Hughett

Mrs. Nina Ballard Hughett, 94, passed into the presence of her Lord and Savior on Friday, Feb. 3, 2017, at Novant Health Matthews Medical Center, Matthews, N.C.

Born May 20, 1922, she was the daughter of the late Smith and Thelma Ballard. She was also predeceased by her husband, Rev. Edgar Allen Hughett, in January 2007.

She is survived by her daughters, Brenda (Bob) Rowland and Barbara (Sam) Jacks of Charlotte, N.C.; son Douglas (Cecilia) Hughett of Winston-Salem, N.C.; grandchildren Elayne Lane, Melanie Pulis, Todd Lowe, Amy Andrews, Luke Hughett, Megan Hughett, Dr. Sam Jacks and Anna Margaret Juby; 15 great-grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter; sister Jane Overton of Cedar Bluff, Va.; and brother Frederic Ballard of Myrtle Beach, S.C.

Visitation will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7, at the Family Worship Center, Pulaski, Va., followed by an 11 a.m. service honoring the life of Mrs. Hughett, with Rev. Dr. C.R. Conner officiating. Burial will follow the service at Appalachian Conference Cemetery, Dublin, Va. The family of Mrs. Hughett thanks the staff at The Little Flower in Charlotte, N.C., the staff on floors four and five at Novant Health Matthews Medical Center, and Dr. Omar Punjabi at Charlotte Eye, Ear, Nose & Throat who have lovingly cared for their mother over the past three years.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.seaglefuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are by Seagle Funeral Home, Pulaski.

Written by: Editor on February 6, 2017.

Comments

comments