Nellie Mae Norman Powell

Nellie Mae Norman Powell, 88, of Rural Retreat, Va., passed away Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2017.

She was born March 11, 1928, in Wythe County, Va., the daughter of the late James Preston Norman and Marissa Steffey Norman. Nellie was a member of the Grace Lutheran Church, and was preceded in death by brothers Virgil Price and Roy Norman, and sister Ruby Harris.

She is survived by her children, Daryl Powell and wife Rita of Dublin, Va.; Rebecca Staley and husband Wayne of Rural Retreat; grandsons Robert Andrew Mitchell and Christopher Lee Mitchell; and great-grandsons Caleb Andrew Mitchell and Brett Ryan Mitchell.

Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10, at Grace Lutheran Church, with Pastor Jonathan Hamman and Vicar Felicia Swartz officiating. Interment will follow in the Mountain View Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. prior to the service. Flowers will be appreciated, or memorials may be made to the Grace Lutheran Church.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.highlandfuneralservice.com.

Lindsey Funeral Home, Rural Retreat, is serving the Powell family.

Written by: Editor on February 9, 2017.

