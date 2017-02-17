More students eating most important meal of the day

Getting kids to eat breakfast has never been an easy task for parents or teachers. But two new alternative programs are making a healthy difference in Pulaski County’s public schools.

Breakfast participation has increased by 5 percent at Dublin and Pulaski middle schools through the Grab n’ Go kiosks, and by 53 percent overall at Pulaski County High School through the Second Chance program.

Ethelene Sadler, the school system’s nutritional director, called the increase “astounding.”

Approximately 22 million public school students in the United States have free and reduced-priced breakfasts. According to Sadler, 54 percent of Pulaski County students are eligible for one of these programs.

