Mildred Lenox Elkins Bolen

Mildred Lenox Elkins Bolen, 88, died Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017, at Liberty Ridge Nursing Home in Lynchburg, Va.

She was the daughter of Laura Roseberry Elkins Milsaps and Archie Elkins. She was predeceased by her parents; her husband of 48 years, John T. Bolen; sisters Lois E. Bolen and Laura E. Brillheart; brothers-in-law Gerald E. Bolen and J.B. Brillheart; son-in-law James E. Goff; and great-granddaughters Florence McDow and Jillian Goff.

Mildred is survived by her daughter, Diane B. Goff; grandson John Goff and wife Eileen of Clifton, Va.; granddaughter Leslie McDow and husband Will of Durham, N.C.; great-grandchildren Stephen Goff, Laura MCDow and Caitlin Goff; and her loving nieces and nephews.

Mildred was born in Pulaski, Va., and graduated from Pulaski High School. After graduation, she spent her working years at C&P Telephone Company. In 1964, she married John Bolen. After her marriage, she became involved in numerous activities at First United Methodist Church by following her passion for children and their programs. Later on, she expanded her talents by working in the kitchen at church with other dedicated women, preparing and serving meals to monthly meetings of Methodist ministers in the district.

The burial will be 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, at Highland Memory Gardens, Dublin, Va., followed by a memorial service at 11 a.m. at First United Methodist Church, Pulaski. The family will receive friends at the reception following the service. In lieu of flowers, for those wishing to make a memorial contribution, the family asks that you consider First United Methodist Church of Pulaski, 135 Fourth St. NW, Pulaski, VA 24301.

Arrangements are by Stevens Funeral Home, Pulaski.

Written by: Editor on February 3, 2017.

Comments

comments