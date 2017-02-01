Mary Jane Roope Burris

Mary Jane Roope Burris, 76, of Chesapeake, Va., and formerly of Pulaski, Va., died Monday, Jan. 23, 2017.

She was born Jan. 26, 1940, the daughter of the late Wilbur Charlie Roope and Mary King Roope. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Marvin Clayton Burris.

She is survived by her son, Gary and wife Rita Burris, and grandson Brent Burris, all of Chesapeake; brothers Dan and wife Nancy Roope, and Larry and wife Patsy Roope of Pulaski.

She was a faithful member of Pulaski Church of Christ on Newbern Road.

A memorial service will be 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3, at Pulaski Church of Christ.

February 1, 2017

