Man gets jail, not ‘fruit basket’

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

“I guess we could give him a fruit basket and send him home,” a Pulaski County prosecutor said Monday of a Henry County man who admitted to violating probation for a second time.

Casey Jerrold Cook (also listed in jail records as Casey Jerold Cooke) was convicted in Pulaski County in 2002 of charges of breaking and entering and grand larceny.

Since then, Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Skip Schwab says Cook has shown no signs of ever complying with terms of probation.

Continue reading

Written by: Editor on February 28, 2017.

Comments

comments