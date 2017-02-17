Man convicted of cashing student’s check

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

A 63-year-old man will have to repay $5,317 he obtained under false pretenses when he cashed a financial aid check meant for a college student.

Richard Joseph Dumais of Pulaski pleaded guilty under a plea agreement to two counts of false pretense for the May 24, 2014 offense. He was sentenced to 24 months in jail, with all but two months suspended.

It was noted that Dumais already has paid $950 toward restitution under a plan that calls for him to pay $50 per month.

According to Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Justin Griffith, the student’s check was mailed to an old address, to which Dumais had access. He said the resident of the property endorsed the check and Dumais took it to a local bank and cashed it.

The bank later determined the check was no good.

During the investigation, Dumais told police he knew the student didn’t endorse the check, Griffith told the court.

