Man charged in altercations denied bond

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

A Pulaski County Circuit Court judge says it would pose an unreasonable danger to the pubic to set bond for a man charged in two altercations.

William Earl Allen, 19, appealed to circuit court this week after a general district court judge denied him bond. Allen’s mother testified on his behalf in circuit court, even though Allen also is charged in domestic relations court with assaulting her Jan. 24.

Allen was living with his mother at Abbey Court in Dublin Jan. 14 when he is alleged to have become involved in an altercation with two men, according to Commonwealth’s Attorney Mike Fleenor.

Written by: Editor on February 15, 2017.

