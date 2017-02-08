Man accused of abusing children

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

Two counts each of felony child abuse and misdemeanor contributing to the delinquency of a minor have been filed against a man arrested Monday.

According to Radford City Police Department spokeswoman Jenni Wilder, James Daniel Hoover, 23, was arrested on the charges Monday night by a U.S. Marshal Service task force. Hoover’s town of residence was not available, but he is listed as an inmate of Radford City on New River Valley Regional Jail records.

Details of what led to the charges were not released. However, Wilder said both children referenced in the case had “injuries described as substantial bruising requiring minor medical care.”

Hoover was released from custody on $2,000 secured bond, according to jail records.

Wilder said Hoover also was charged with misdemeanor possession of marijuana, but that charge is unrelated to the original investigation.

