Local wrestlers putting in work at State meet

By DAVID GRAVELY

SWT Sports Editor

SALEM – The second day of competition at the VHSL Group 4A Wrestling State Championships came to an end finally, leaving a group of athletes that were a mix of excited and anxious in some cases, disappointed and heartbroken in others. One thing all of the wresters had in common was a sense of accomplishment for having made it this far.

For Pulaski County there were two wrestlers still in the mix. Juniors Hagan Smith and Wayne Donaldson battled their way through the Conference 24 and Group 4A Regional tournaments to make it to the big show.

Every wrestler had to win their first match on Thursday to make it into the championship round the next day. Donaldson punched his ticket with a win by pin fall in the sudden victory round over Jacob Walker of Smithfield. Smith defeated Dwight Day of Woodrow Wilson High School with an 8-2 decision.

Friday was an entirely new day, and with one win each under their belts the two Cougars got back to work. The tournament from that point forward was a double elimination event.

Donaldson, wrestling in the 160 pound division, finished the day 2-2, ending his season with a very respectable 31-10 record. He lost his first match of the day in a technical fall (16-1) to Sam Fisher of Fauquier. He redeemed himself and earned another match with a pin fall win over Robert Rueda of Deep Creek. His final match ended in a loss by major decision (12-4) to Nicholas Basnight of Great Bridge. Donaldson will return to the mat next season as a senior with very high expectations.

Smith, wrestling in the 285 pound division, ended the day with a 2-1 record and at least one more match, which was scheduled for Saturday. He began the day with a loss by pin fall to Elijah Boldin of John Champe High School. In his next match he won a 3-2 decision over Xavier Brown of Manocan to advance. His final match of the day was a barn burner, with Smith winning a tie breaker over Arthur Stevens of Caroline County.

Saturday Smith will return to action in the final day of competition with a match scheduled against Tony Thurston of Louisa County. Thurston is currently 31-3. The winner of that match will face the winner of the match between Brandon Harris of Dinwiddie and Julian Sams of Liberty-Beaton for third place. The losers of those two matches will face off for fifth place. in the absolute worst case, Smith will be at least sixth place, but obviously the goal now is third.

There are several other local wrestlers who are also still in the hunt. In the 120 pound bracket Brennan Vaught of Carroll County finished the day 2-1 and is still going. Christiansburg still has Brandon Crowder, Garrett Kuchan, Xander Whitehurst, Marshall Keller, Josh Linkous and Hunter Bolen still working. The Group 1A bracket is confusing to read, but at last check there were still three Fort Chiswell wrestlers in the hunt … Jacob Turpin, Jonah Turpin and Cameron Woodridge. George Wythe is still busy with several wrestlers scheduled to go Saturday.

