Library hosting short story writing contest

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

It’s once again time for budding authors to pen an entry in Pulaski County Library System’s annual “It’s All Write” short story writing contest.

Starting March 1, entries will be accepted from third graders to adults who live in Pulaski County or within 30 miles of the county. Only one entry is accepted per person, and it should be no shorter than one page and no longer than 7,500 words.

Entries are judged anonymously in four categories: Elementary (grades 3-5), middle school, high school and adult. Cash prizes provided by Friends of the Pulaski Library are awarded to winning entries in each age group.

Typed or handwritten entries are accepted. They may be submitted electronically as an attachment to jchardy@pclibs.org or in person at the Pulaski Library on northwest Third Street in Pulaski or Charles and Ona B. Free Memorial Library on Giles Avenue in Dublin.

For detailed formatting, cover page and other submission requirements, visit www.pclibs.org or contact Jena Hardy at 994-2458 or jchardy@pclibs.org.

Friends of the Pulaski Library sponsors the contest.

Written by: Editor on February 16, 2017.

