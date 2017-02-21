LGHP would benefit from rural hospitals bill

LewisGale Hospital Pulaski (LGHP) would benefit from proposed federal legislation aimed at keeping hospitals operating in “underserved and economically struggling regions.”

For the second year in a row, Virginia U.S. Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine have introduced bipartisan budget-neutral legislation called the Fair Medicare Hospital Payments Act of 2017 (S.397), which would correct a “flawed formula” in determining Medicare reimbursements.

According to a prepared statement from Warner’s office, the current formula provides “disproportionately low” payments to hospitals in rural and low-wage areas.

“Healthcare centers in rural areas already face unique challenges in providing care to underserved communities,” Warner said. “This is particularly true in Virginia, where some hospitals are the sole location in the area, and their closure would require patients to travel long distances to see a doctor.”

He says the legislation would provide the funding necessary to allow rural hospitals to continue providing lifesaving care.

“Rural hospitals play a vital role in delivering care to Virginians, but face too many threats to their long-term viability,” Kaine said. “By establishing a national minimum ‘area wage index’ for Medicare reimbursement, the bipartisan Fair Medicare Hospital Payments Act will remove one of these threats to the future of rural hospitals and will improve the delivery of care for rural communities in Virginia.”

The legislation would set an area wage index of .874. The index would be determined by comparing the wage level in a hospital’s geographic region to the national average.

Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reports that at least 19 of the commonwealth’s hospitals, including LGHP, have indexes below .874. Other area hospitals that would benefit include LewisGale Hospital Montgomery and Wythe County Community Hospital.

Warner and Kaine say legislation and regulatory changes, combined with economic trends, have created an “uneven playing field” that has resulted in hospitals losing out on millions of dollars of Medicare payments annually.

Virginia Hospital Association and the National Rural Health Association endorse S.397.

