By MELINDA WILLIAMS

New River Valley (NRV) Leading Lights is still in need of nominations for outstanding volunteers in the NRV, particularly in the areas of Giles, Floyd and Pulaski counties, and Radford City.

To allow more time for nominations, the nomination deadline has been extended from Feb. 20 to March 3. Awards will be presented at an annual banquet April 13.

Nominees must be residents of the New River Valley or be enrolled in a high school or college in the NRV.

