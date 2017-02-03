Larry Dale Vest

Larry Dale Vest, 64, of Pulaski, Va., passed away Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017, at LewisGale Hospital Salem.

Born March 10, 1952, in Christiansburg, Va., he was the son of the late Milton Banks Vest and Virginia June Barber Vest. He was also preceded in death by a sister, Ruth Elsia Vest, and brother, Cecil Eugene Vest.

Larry was a retired supervisor for Pulaski County, and a member of the First United Methodist Church.

He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Doris Worrell Vest of Pulaski; children Larry Daniel Vest of Pulaski and Sherry Lynn (David) Trail of Radford, Va.; grandchildren Nikki Gunnar Vest, Ethan Aaron Trail and Angela Michelle Vest; brothers Ralph Vest of Illinois, Robert Vest of Floyd, Va., Elvin (Becky) Vest of North Carolina and Melvin Vest of North Dakota; and sister Mary (Kenny) Conroy of Floyd.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, at Bower Funeral Home-Chapel, Pulaski, with Pastor Melissa Smith officiating. Interment will follow at the Highland Memory Gardens, Dublin, Va. The family will receive friends 5 to 7 p.m. today (Friday) at the funeral home.

Bower Funeral Homes, Pulaski, is handling the arrangements for the family.

