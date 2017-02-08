Lady Cougars send seniors off with win

By DAVID GRAVELY

SWT Sports Writer

There were several moments when the parents of two daughters sniffed back a tear. It’s to be expected when your favorite player is taking the home court for the last time in her high school career. The circumstances of this season, however, made this 67-38 win over Patrick Henry and senior night Tuesday even more special for Savannah Coffey, Rachael Greer and all of their teammates.

It’s been a tough season full of a few ups and plenty of downs. The preseason loss of a key player hurt. Coffey was just returning from a serious knee injury sustained in the final regular season game last year. Despite the fact that her knee is still not 100 percent, she’s given everything she’s had all season. Greer was left as the lone returning inside starter and was normally the target of opposing defenses, a challenge that she’s accepted and taken on each game. The team has looked disjointed at times and hasn’t played well as a unit.

None of that mattered Tuesday. The Lady Cougars (7-14) came out and played the way that their coaches and fans have waited for all season. It looked like they were finally having fun and playing basketball.

Patrick Henry hit a three pointer to open the scoring in the first few seconds, but it was quickly a Pulaski County attack squad retaking the lead.

By the end of the opening period the Lady Cougars led 15-5. They expanded that lead to 37-14 by the halftime break.

Patrick Henry found new life as the Lady Cougars worked some new players into the game through the third period, actually outscoring Pulaski County 12-10 to bring the score to 47-26 heading into the fourth.

Coffey and Greer did what seniors are supposed to do, taking the team on their backs and scoring 5 points each in the final period. Junior Amiah Stables kicked in 6 points in the final period along with 2 points each from Macaylah Phillips and Maddie Ratcliffe to lift the Lady Cougars to break a 5 game losing streak heading into a matchup with Salem Thursday.

“I’m so proud of these girls tonight,” Lady Cougar head coach Bradley Sutphin said. “We didn’t say anything different tonight than what we normally say to them. We didn’t do anything different in practice or in the game. They just finally took it upon themselves to go out there and play the way they are capable of. In the long run this game doesn’t mean too much as far as our playoff seeding are concerned, but it means a lot to everybody involved. I’m very happy to see the seniors play their last game on their home court the way they did tonight.”

Savannah Coffey had what may have been her first career double-double, finishing with 11 points, 10 rebounds, 2 steals and 2 blocks. Rachael Greer had 11 points, 8 rebounds, 2 steals and 1 assist. Amiah Stables scored 15 points and had 3 rebounds, 2 steals, 3 assists and a block. Freshman Maddie Ratcliffe scored 11 points and had 7 rebounds, a steal, 2 assists and a block. Freshman Alaina Akers scored 8 points and added 1 rebound and 2 assists. Junior Macaylah Phillips score 4 points and pulled in 3 rebounds. Junior Taylor Dickers scored 4 points and added a rebound, a steal and an assist. Junior Tyanna Haynes put in the final 3 points along with 4 rebounds, 3 steals and 3 assists.

Patrick Henry was led by Serena Lytton with 15 points.

The Lady Cougar JV squad earned another win Tuesday as well, taking down the younger Patriots 54-38. Jaime McNair led the way for Pulaski County with 14 points. Cassidy Secrist added 13 and Kaylee Tucker scored 12. Alicia Noble added 6 points, Mary Catherine Martin scored 5 and Hanna Walson and Bailley Nash added 2 points each.

The Lady Cougars will hit the road Thursday for their final regular season matchup against Salem. JV action is set to begin at 5:30 followed by the varsity contest at 7 p.m. Next week will likely find Pulaski County on the road to Bassett Monday for the opening round of the Conference 24 playoffs.

