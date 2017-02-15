Lady Cougars headed to second round

BASSETT – After a season of ups and downs that left many shaking their heads in confusion, the Lady Cougar basketball team traveled to Bassett High School Monday and earned a 34-18 victory in the opening round of the Conference 24 girls basketball tournament.

It was a low scoring affair for both teams as the both teams played better on defense than they did on offense. It was also another game that found the two Lady Cougar seniors leading the way. Savannah Coffey led all scorers with 10 points. Rachael Greer was close behind with 7 points. Both seniors also had solid defensive efforts in the contest.

Pulaski County held a 7-5 lead at the end of the first period and extended that lead to 16-12 at the halftime break.

The Lady Cougars gave their best offensive and defensive effort in the third period. Junior Amiah Stable made good on four trips to the free throw line in the third, Greer added four points to her total, junior Taylor Dickerson hit a much needed 3 pointer and Coffey scored an extra bucket. Defensively the Lady Cougars shut Bassett down completely, holding them scoreless to lead 29-12 heading into the final period.

Bassett outscored Pulaski County 6-5 in the final period with several JV players who were recently moved up getting their first varsity action in. Kaylee Tucker hit a 3 pointer in the fourth while Greer and Stables added a free throw each to give the final34-18 score.

After Coffey and Greer, the Lady Cougars got 5 points from Stables, 4 points from freshman Maddie Ratcliffe, 2 points from junior Tyanna Haynes and the two three pointers from Dickerson and Tucker.

Now comes the big test for Pulaski County. While moving on to the second round is a good thing, to get past Wednesday and secure a spot in the Regional playoffs next week the Lady Cougars will have to do what most think can’t be done … beat a very strong Carroll County squad tonight on the road.

The Lady Cavaliers haven’t tasted defeat very many times this season. They have several wins over quality opponents, including Floyd County and Hidden Valley.

To earn a win and a chance at the Conference championship and to move on to the Regional tournament, Pulaski County is going to need a top notch performance from every member of their team. A little luck wouldn’t hurt, and some mistakes from the Lady Cav’s would be certainly welcomed.

Game time tonight at Carroll County High School is 6 p.m.

