Kermit Allison Jackson

Kermit Allison Jackson, 95, of Pulaski, Va., died Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017, in the Highland Ridge Rehab Center, Dublin, Va.

He was born Dec. 29, 1921, in Delton, Va., the son of the late Walter Pyott Jackson and Edith Dixie Allison Jackson. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Mary Winifred (Winnie) Beamer Jackson.

Mr. Jackson was a World War II veteran, having served in the U.S. Navy on the U.S.S. Woodson, and was a member of the First United Methodist Church, Pulaski.

Surviving are his daughter and son-in-law, Pamela and Tye Kirkner; son and daughter-in-law, John Scott Jackson and Rev. Katherine Jackson; grandchildren Amanda Vaught, John Scott Jackson II, Allison Kirkner and Andrew Kirkner; great-grandchild Winnie Lynne Vaught; special nephews Jack Mitchell and Howard Mitchell; special niece Susan Carter; and special caregivers Parishua Jones, Leigh Quintana, Sandra Offutt and Jim Chitwood.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8, at First United Methodist Church, Pulaski, with Rev. Melissa Smith officiating. Burial will follow in Highland Memory Gardens, with Pulaski VFW Post #1184 conducting the military graveside rites. Visiting will be 1 p.m. Wednesday until the service hour at the church where the family will receive friends. Flowers are appreciated, however, the family requests memorials be made to the First United Methodist Church, 135 Fourth St. NW, Pulaski, VA 24301.

Arrangements are by Stevens Funeral Home, Pulaski.

