Jessie Willard Spencer Sr.

Jessie Willard Spencer Sr., 94, of Woodlawn, Va., passed away Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017, at Highland Ridge Rehab. Center, Dublin, Va.

Jessie was born March 16, 1922, in Fireco, W.Va., the son of the late Willie Spencer and the late Divir Dolinger Spencer. He is preceded in death by his wife, Ruby G. Sims Spencer; daughter Joanne (Jody) Spencer Pugh; grandson Michael A. Pugh; sister Adell Littleton; and brothers D.V. Spencer and Charlie Spencer.

Jessie was retired from the coal mines in West Virginia and AAFES at Fort Myers, Arlington, Va.

Surviving are a sister, Agnes Woolridge of Basset, Va.; brother Willie Spencer of West Unity, Ohio; sons Gene Spencer of Crimora, Va., Jessie Spencer Jr. of Pageton, W.Va., and Charles Melvin Spencer of Crimora, Va.; and many nieces, nephews, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren and great-great-great-grandchildren.

Visiting time will begin at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22, with funeral service to start at 2 p.m. at Bower Funeral Chapel, Pulaski, Va., with Rev. Arvel (Jim) Blevins officiating. Interment will follow in the Highland Memory Gardens, Dublin, Va.

