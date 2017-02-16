Jeanette Green Loderstedt

Jeanette Green Loderstedt, 85, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017. Mrs. Loderstedt was a resident of Pulaski, Va., since 1968 when she and her family moved to Pulaski to begin a medical practice in obstetrics.

Mrs. Loderstedt was born Nov. 26, 1931, in Portsmouth, Va., and was the youngest daughter of the late William and Dorothy Hayden Green. Mrs. Loderstedt attended Columbia Union College, in Tacoma Park, Md., and graduated from Norfolk General Hospital, where she obtained her degree as a Registered Nurse.

Mrs. Loderstedt was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Gunther Loderstedt. She is survived by her older sister, Dorothy Williams of Damascus, Md.; sons James Haughney and wife Denise of Raleigh, N.C., Jeff Haughney and wife Mary of Virginia Beach, Va., and John Haughney and wife Sharon of Clearwater, Fla.; daughter Heidi Loderstedt Wilson and husband Anthony of Charlotte, N.C.; grandchildren Susan, William, Alexander, Jonathan, Jessica, Matthew and Joshua; and step-grandchildren Daniel and Deanna.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, at Stevens Funeral Home Chapel, with the Rev. Don Sizemore officiating. Burial will follow in the Oakwood Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until the service hour.

Arrangements are by Stevens Funeral Home, Pulaski.

Written by: Editor on February 16, 2017.

Comments

comments