Is free NRCC tuition in Pulaski County’s future?

By BROOKE J. WOOD

brooke@southwesttimes.com

Radford, as well as the counties of Giles and Floyd, already offer their graduating seniors free tuition to New River Community College. This week, Pulaski County’s school board heard the case for providing the same to its students.

The college’s efforts to offer free tuition to qualified students in the NRV started two years ago when the NRCC Educational Foundation approached Giles about the Access to Community College Education (ACCE) program.

Continue reading

Written by: Editor on February 16, 2017.

Comments

comments