Hundreds expected for Scholastic Art event

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southswesttimes.com

Several hundred students and their families are expected to visit Pulaski Sunday for Fine Arts Center of the New River Valley’s annual Scholastic Art and Writing reception and awards ceremony.

Nearly 950 pieces of artwork and writing samples were entered into this year’s competition, and about 200 winners were selected.

The Fine Arts Center, located at 21 W. Main St. in Pulaski, administers the Scholastic awards program for the Southwest Virginia art region. Local entries are accepted from seventh through 12th grade students at public, private and home schools from Roanoke to Bristol.

Students compete in 17 art categories, including painting, drawing and illustration, digital art, ceramics, photography and fashion; 11 writing categories, including humor, journalism, poetry, short story and novel writing and critical essays; and future new, a category for art that challenges the boundaries of current categories.

After being judged at the local level, winning entries are judged by national panels to select those receiving the highest honors.

Sunday’s events begin at 1 p.m. with a reception at the Fine Arts Center. Following the reception, those in attendance will have a chance to shop at several downtown businesses holding special Sunday hours. Activities then move to the Pulaski Train Station for the awards presentations.

To address parking, the Yankee Express trolley will provide shuttle service to and from the Fine Arts Center and parking lots at the train station, Ratcliffe Transportation Museum and other parts of town.

