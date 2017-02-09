Heartbreaker: Pulaski County 7 points away from dual titles

By DAVID GRAVELY

SWT Sports Editor

LYNCHBURG – Expectations were high for the Pulaski County indoor track and field teams heading into the Conference 24 meet Wednesday, and despite the fact that they didn’t earn a championship they did serve notice that Pulaski County was not going to be pushed around.

Three Cougars and one Lady Cougar earned first place finishes at the meet.

The standout performer of the night for the ladies was sophomore Grace Boone. She finished the night with a first place finish in the 300 meter, the 500 meter and the 1,000 meter. Her time of 1:18.60 set a new Conference 24 meet record and is just .5 seconds away from the school record.

Senior Hunter Thomas took first place in the 55 meter race with a new school record time of 6.63 seconds.

Junior Jake Winesett took first place in the 1,000 meter race with a time of 2:47.60. The best part of that race was that fellow Cougars Shaun King and Ashton Ashley also took second and third, respectively.

Senior Caleb Bishop finished the meet with the top shot put throw, a 46’7” effort, to take first place in that event.

There were several other Pulaski County athletes who earned second place finishes or below. We will have a complete listing of those in tomorrows edition.

The heartbreaker of the night came when the final scores were announced.

The Cougars took second place, which was to some extent expected, behind a strong William Fleming squad. That second place finish was tough to take, however, since it was only by one point. Fleming ended the night with 140 points. Pulaski County finished with 139 points. William Byrd took third with 109 points, Salem was fourth with 34 and Bassett was fifth with 16 points.

The Lady Cougars came into the meet expecting to repeat as the Conference champs. Instead they found themselves finishing third, just six points behind first. Fleming took first with 109 points and Salem took second with 105 points. Pulaski County finished third with 103 points. William Byrd was fourth with 82 points and Bassett finished fifth with 12 points.

“Tonight was very promising and I couldn’t be more proud of both our squads,” Cougar head coach Sirak Ogbagabir said. “The girls missed repeating as conference champions by a mere 6 points and just needed one more event to go our way to finish the job. This team is good enough to compete to win over the next 3 weeks and we will do our best to do so. As for the boys, there’s not much more you can say about a team battle to the last event against a stellar Fleming program that came down to the last event. Our boys left it all on the track. We will move forward to region and get at it!”

