Hansford Giles, 75, of Draper, Va., passed away peacefully on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017, with his family by his side.

Hansford was born Nov. 4, 1941, the son of Edgar and Anna Margaret Roberts Giles. He was preceded in death by his wife of 56 years, Barbara Jean Dishon Giles; sister Lois Brauner of Russell Springs, Ky.; and brother Hershey Giles of Knifley, Ky.

Hansford worked at many trades before his retirement. He was a super mechanic, working on family race cars to the neighbors’ lawnmower. He spent a lot of time with his dog, Buddy, and hanging out with friends in the Draper community.

Hansford is survived by his three children, Laymon Edgar “Eddie” Giles and wife Karen, Anthony Wayne “Tony” Giles and grandchildren Marcus A. Giles and Curtis W. Giles, and Lorrie Ann Arnold and grandchildren Gary Lane Arnold and Amy Lorene Arnold; brother John Harold Giles and wife Gloria; his brother and sisters-in-law; nieces and nephews; very close friends from Ohio and Kentucky; and the rest of his relatives, neighbors and friends.

A memorial service will be 2 p.m. Saturday, March 4, at Memorial Christian Church, Draper, with Rev. Bobby Osborne officiating. Visitation will be at 1 p.m. before the service at the church. Burial will be private with family at a later date in Duncan Family Cemetery, Draper.

Bower Funeral Home, Pulaski, is handling arrangements for the family.

