Grant will restore foundry property for use

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

Brownfields grants have already made redevelopment possible at multiple Pulaski sites, including the one occupied by Jackson Park Inn.

Now, Pulaski is one of three communities selected to receive remediation grants enabling contaminated properties to be cleaned up and returned to use. It’s the first remediation grant the town has received.

Brownfields are commercial facilities or properties with redevelopment potential that have either real or perceived environmental contaminants. With a history of furniture, textile and chemical industries, Pulaski has a lot of brownfields — particularly in the area of First Street.

Written by: Editor on February 15, 2017.

