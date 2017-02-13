God makes therapists, too

By Pat Farrell

I was in therapy long enough to know that those compulsions you’re battling (whether it’s something, someone or some thought) have nothing to do with the compulsion itself. Your hand washing has nothing to do with being clean. Your counting has nothing to do with having the exact number, and that person you’re obsessed with has nothing to do with him (or her), but everything to do with you.

Underneath my compulsions was fear. I felt afraid, inadequate and insecure. Perhaps you feel you don’t have control over anything in your life or that there is something so terrible going on it’s just “easier” to deny it than try to fix it.

It’s time to ground yourself to the only REAL answer, and that is Jesus Christ. If I had known Jesus, I would not have suffered for so long. I would not have been powerless; I would have found power in Him who loves me and promised to protect and guide me. That same promise is also for you.

Don’t be afraid of going to therapy. God has gifted certain people with the passion of caring and the empathy of understanding what you are going through. He has given them the skills to support you as you look fear in the face and give it a name. It’s called therapy, and when you make that choice and believe in the promises of God and His healing in your life – guess what? The compulsions STOP. You won’t need them anymore. A sense of peace comes over you. You’ll have breathing space, and you will realize those obsessions never really mattered in the first place.

I am so grateful for that woman in my life who refused to let me live a life of someone I was NOT. Be the friend brave enough to say, “I think you’ve got a problem.” Be that brave friend to someone you love.

If you have obsessions and compulsions – take heart! You are not alone, and God will be with you through your journey of healing and coming to understand who you are in Him.

“I am in pain and distress. May your salvation protect me, Oh God.” Psalm 69: 29

Pat Farrell is a CEP life coach and certified lay minister for the Wytheville District United Methodist Church She can be reached at pat@patfarrellcoach.com or 276-223-8210.

Written by: Editor on February 13, 2017.

