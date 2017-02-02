Glencoe Museum hosts photography show

RADFORD – Glencoe Museum & Gallery opens a new gallery exhibit Feb. 10 featuring the photography of Susan Guess. The eclectic show includes images of Southwest Virginia barns, Italian doorways and portraits.

The gallery opening includes a reception from 5 to 7 p.m.

Photographer Susan Guess travels through life’s experiences viewing them through a photographic lens. Inspired by an article or image, she challenges herself to find a way to express that inspiration. Guess feels everyone’s art is special and in describing her own art she says, “For me I feel it is a gift. The precious face smiling back at me. The beauty of the landscape or ocean that is captured. It is the memory that can be given. It is important to be patient. Wait for the moment, the right lighting. Never be afraid of your decision. It’s yours. It’s your art.”

