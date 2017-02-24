Generator failure costly for Pulaski

By BROOKE J. WOOD

brooke@southwesttimes.com

An emergency generator that’s served Pulaski’s sewer pump station 4B on Wurno Road for more than three decades is out of commission after blowing a motor last week.

Town Engineer Bill Pedigo said they discovered the malfunction during the weekly “exercise” conducted at each pump station. He presented the generator’s damaged piston and twisted cylinder push rods to members of Pulaski Town Council in their weekly work session Tuesday.

Pedigo said they immediately got a standby generator from eastern Virginia that the town is renting at a cost of $3,200 a week, which will be paid for through the sewer fund.

Continue reading

Written by: Editor on February 24, 2017.

Comments

comments