Free Clinic increases patient care, finances

By Tom Dindinger

Special to the SWT

Linda Frank is now a year into her new position as executive director at the Free Clinic of Pulaski County. Since Debbie Suddarth’s retirement last January, Frank has taken the reigns and hasn’t looked back.

“I think that one of the greatest things that has changed since I’ve been here is the number of patient visits. We provided primary healthcare for 640 uninsured patients last year, and those patients came to visit us over 2,800 times. That’s over 800 more visits than the clinic had the previous year,” Frank points out.

Some are unaware of the opportunities that the clinic has to offer. Regular visits to clinics for common medical procedures can prevent one from facing outstanding medical bills if situations were to become more severe due to the lack of medical care.

Written by: Editor on February 13, 2017.

