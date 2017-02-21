Four Cougars selected for All-Conference team

By DAVID GRAVELY

SWT Sports Editor

Four Pulaski County basketball players were selected Sunday as a part of the All-Conference 24 basketball team.

Junior CC Grubb was the only Cougar selected as a member of the first team. He is joined by Devon Kasey and Alex Fitch of William Byrd, Von Saunders and Romon Hampton of William Fleming, Adam Horton of Carroll County, Baylor Mabes of Salem and Bryce Varner of Bassett.

Senior Bryan Roberson and junior Logan Robertson were selected as members of the second team. They were joined by Garrett Haynes and Micah Johnson of Carroll County, Stephen Olsen and Jaylen Wheeler of William Byrd, Isaiah Donaldson of Salem and Terion Hairston of Salem.

Senior Bryant Grubb was selected as an honorable mention. Also selected were Shane Simpson and Trevor Austin of Salem, Seven Ziegler of Bassett, Andrea Pullen of William Fleming and Caden Hodges of Carroll County.

Head coach Mickey Hardy of William Fleming was selected as the Coach of the Year and Devon Kasey of William Byrd was selected as the Player of the Year.

