RADFORD – Thirty-five people were recently certified after attending recent Serve Safe Food safety training taught at Starkey’s in Radford. Instructors were Sarah Burkett, senior extension agent with Virginia Cooperative Extension, and Joe Brunk, health department environmental health specialist.
The class was held for several organizations or individuals seeking training and certification in safe food handling. The course is designed for persons to learn basic safe food handling procedures. This helps to reinforce the public’s confidence that safe products are served.
The course will continue to be offered throughout the New River Valley district in an effort to prevent foodborne illness. Call Virginia Cooperative Extension, Pulaski, at 540-980-7761.
