Food safety class certifies 35

RADFORD – Thirty-five people were recently certified after attending recent Serve Safe Food safety training taught at Starkey’s in Radford. Instructors were Sarah Burkett, senior extension agent with Virginia Cooperative Extension, and Joe Brunk, health department environmental health specialist.

The class was held for several organizations or individuals seeking training and certification in safe food handling. The course is designed for persons to learn basic safe food handling procedures. This helps to reinforce the public’s confidence that safe products are served.

Participants receiving certification are:

Tanya Baker, Bertha Craggett, Tabatha Greene and Missy Mannon of Milestone Development;

Jasmin Berrios, Rebecca Byrd, Essence Fusco, Charles Havens, Patrick Mills, Brandon Price, Chase Scott, Michael Sloan and Joseph Woolwine of NRV Juvenile Detention;

Clay Crotty, Zachary Dobbins, Christopher Dooley, Bryan Ferguson, Alec Gaspard, James Hartle, Nick Keene, Bradley Lester, Tommy Peters, Preston Phillips, Z Surber and Shannon Tate of Starkey’s, Radford;

Cara Armstrong, Samantha Flinn, Ben Herzog, John Jancsek, Adam Lisa, Helen Lynn, Hailey Marlatt, Carman O’Connell and Everette Sykes of Starkey’s, Blacksburg; and

Sarah Brown, an individual.

The course will continue to be offered throughout the New River Valley district in an effort to prevent foodborne illness. Call Virginia Cooperative Extension, Pulaski, at 540-980-7761.

Written by: Editor on February 22, 2017.

