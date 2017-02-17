Fire at Camrett takes out cooling unit

A Friday afternoon fire at Camrett Logistics on Viscoe Road in Fairlawn destroyed an outside cooling unit that hadn’t been used since the facility served as a textile factory.

A 1:51 p.m. call reported that smoke was coming out of the cooling unit at Camrett, and the first fire truck arrived within 10 to 15 minutes, Fairlawn Fire Chief Randy Miles said.

“[Camrett] was in the process of dismantling the cooling units,” Miles said.

Miles believes the fire started when the welding torch being used to to take the unit down ignited plastic. No one was injured and the main facility was not damaged.

He said the cooling units were once used by Burlington Mills but had never been used by Camrett. A second cooling unit, located beside the first one, was not affected by the fire.

Miles said, that after they let the first unit “burn out,” the firefighters planned to tear down the second unit.

In 2016, Camrett took over the facility that once served as the AT&T building.

The Fairlawn Fire Department, Dublin Fire Department, and REMSI all responded to the fire.

