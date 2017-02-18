FINALLY: PC Middle School soccer forming

By DAVID GRAVELY

SWT Sports Editor

It still won’t be an official school team, but new Cougar soccer head coach Chris Castle is determined to make things happen to make his program better. He’ll be doing that by expanding his program and bringing at least one former player back into the program as a coach.

“We’re very excited about this opportunity,” Castle said. “We’ve been behind the power curve for a long time. All you have to do is ride down Prices Fork Road during the weekend and you’ll see hundreds of young athletes out on the field playing soccer all day. If we’re going to raise the bar, we’re going to have to put in the work and we’re going to have to start doing it at a much younger age. We’ve got some catching up to do.”

The opportunity Castle is talking about came thanks to the SWVA Rush Soccer Club. Castle has been an active participant with the club, which is an AAU level program for boys and girls from all over the New River Valley, for years. The Rush is forming a developmental soccer team for Pulaski County athletes in grades 6-8.

“This is not a school related team, but our goal is to eventually get there,” Castle said. “We’re aware that our school board is working on that issue, along with the consolidation issue, so we want to be proactive in getting things moving in the right direction.”

The team will be designed for aspiring student-athletes with aspirations to play high school soccer. The goal is to expose the potential student-athlete to the technical, tactical, and physical demands of the game of soccer.

For those familiar with the past few years of Cougar soccer, the new head coach will be a very recognizable face. Daegan Friend, who was a 3 year All-Conference 24 First Team selectee, is now a USSF E licensed SWVA Rush Coach. Friend will report to Castle, who aside from being the new PCHS boys soccer coach is also the new Manager for the Rush PC Middle School program, is a SWVA Rush BOD coach and holds a USSF D license.

“We’re very excited to have Coach Friend back in the program,” Castle said. “Our goal is to have trained and certified coaches to teach our players at all levels what they need to be successful. It’s time to turn up the heat.”

There will be an informational meeting Sunday, Feb. 27 at 3:00 p.m. at the PCHS gym lobby. Parents and guardians will be informed of all requirements for the team at that time. The estimated cost per player at this time is $100 per player, but fundraisers are already being planned to help offset those costs.

For more information contact PCHS head coach Chris Castle at cscastle12@icloud.com.

