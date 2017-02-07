Family of 6 displaced by fire

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

A family of six was displaced Sunday night when fire claimed their Pulaski County home.

Ronald Linkous, who lives next door to the fire scene, said he was inside his house watching the Super Bowl when he started hearing a lot of cracking, popping and other noise outdoors, and realized there was a lot of light outside, too. He thought someone was shooting, so he got up to see what was going on.

Linkous found his neighbor’s home was ablaze and called 911 to report the fire at 3177 Finks Farm Road, off Mt. Olivet Road. “I’m just glad they all got out okay,” he said of the family, whose home is a total loss.

