President Donald Trump’s executive order banning travel from seven different Muslim-majority countries reverberated in the New River Valley where a Syrian family’s plans to relocate Thursday were blocked.

The Jan. 27 presidential decision renewed the NRV’s discussion of refugee resettlement, which had grown into a heated debate in Radford last summer as camps split into those championing and those opposing the relocation of refugee families in the city.

In June, the Blacksburg Refugee Partnership formed to look at the possibility of bringing families to their community.

Rev. Susan Verbrugge, pastor at Glade Church in Blacksburg, started the group with two other people. They were all deeply troubled by news coverage showing the loss of life after rickety boats capsized carrying refugees fleeing from war-torn Syria. Verbrugge says one of those images ­– of a 3-year-old boy laying facedown on the Turkish shore – significantly influenced their decision to form the group.

“We said, ‘Let’s bring a Syrian refugee family to Blacksburg.’ We can’t not do anything anymore,” Verbrugge says.

The Blacksburg Refugee Partnership number grew to 20 within a few weeks, and today there are more than 100 members. Verbrugge claims that number has increased even more since Trump’s order, which prevented a Syrian family currently in a Jordanian refugee camp from settling in Blacksburg last week. The group had already worked out housing and other matters related to the family joining the community. This would have been the second family resettled in the area by the group. They settled a family in October that, Verbrugge says, is doing immensely well in the community.

As the refugee debate is revived in the NRV, each side was again willing to go on the record to voice their concerns about the president’s order.

Nancy Hudson, a Fairlawn resident, thinks “the whole ban was not thought out. From what I’ve seen, he just signed it without thinking about the repercussions of people traveling at the time, and the people who were already vetted.”

The ban led to much confusion at airports where officials, who had received no advance warning or planning, weren’t quite sure how to handle arrivals from one of the seven nations effected by the ban. More chaos ensued as protesters demonstrated at several major American airports.

Ed Cox, a former Radford councilman who became the unofficial spokesperson for those opposed to refugee resettlement in the city last summer, thinks the order was rushed into without any planning.

“I have no problem with a temporary ban to review the process, but I think he did it in haste. It should have been thought through,” he says.

“Perhaps consulting the experts would have altered his decision in some way. However, my concern isn’t how he did it. It’s that he did it at all,” points out Drew Tucker, pastor at Christ Lutheran Church in Radford.

Some have questioned a list that didn’t include countries like Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Pakistan with established records of terrorist activity in the U.S. and beyond.

Tucker points out, “Some have argued that the inconsistent application of this ban is related to the president’s business interests in unbanned countries. While I’m no international economics expert, as a citizen, these optics suggest conflict of interest in his decision making.”

“If he’s going to ban the others, he needs to ban Saudi Arabia,” Hudson maintains.

Fifteen of the 19 hijackers involved in the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center and Pentagon were from Saudi Arabia.

Verbrugge thinks many people are confusing immigrants with refugees. Refugees are forced to leave their country to flee war, persecution or natural disaster. Immigrants simply choose to move to another country.

“They’re not the same, and there have been no attacks in this country from terrorists infiltrating refugee groups,” Verbrugge stresses, and adds that there is no evidence to support this fear.

The 2015 San Bernardino, Calif., terrorist attack that killed 14 was not carried out by refugees. The murders were committed by husband and wife team Syed Rizwan Farook and Tashfeen Malik. They were both of Pakistani descent, but Farook was born and worked in the U.S. Malik was a legal permanent U.S. resident.

Verbrugge said the Blacksburg group worked diligently to find a way to get the Syrian family in the country after the president’s order stopped all of their planning in its tracks. They even contacted Sen. Tim Kaine’s office, “but we kept running into a stone wall.”

Although Cox supports a temporary ban until the process for admitting refugees can be reviewed, he also thinks it was “irresponsible” to ban everyone without any consideration of their previous circumstances.

“Those people who were already in the process of coming here should be allowed to come,” he maintains.

Lydia Warren, a member of First Baptist Church in Radford, started the original discussion about the city taking refugees when she reached out to other faith communities to come together. Her church had previously brought families to the city from Kosovo and Zanzibar. She fears the ban will send the wrong message to Muslims around the world, including those trying to escape radical Islam.

“My biggest concern – other than the people trying to find a better life and suddenly being thrown into further limbo – is the idea that we are playing right into the hands of the radical Muslim leaders. All the while they are telling their people that Christian America hates the Muslin and, therefore, should be wiped out first. Does this travel ban not reinforce exactly what they have been saying? Now, homegrown radicals will also see this as an opportunity to create chaos.”

Cox doesn’t think this is a Muslim ban. “I’m a strict constitutionalist, and we cannot do that.”

Tucker says he’s worried about the impact on Muslims and others living in the NRV.

“Locally, I’m worried about ancillary effects for Muslims and those who share physical similarities with stereotypical Muslims. The increased experiences of prejudicial treatment of minorities since the election indicates that these moves embolden the worst tendencies we have and endanger the safety of the most vulnerable in our community,” he explains.

Protesters of all faiths gathered at Virginia Tech last week to demonstrate against the ban.

Verbrugge remains amazed at the variety of people who have joined the Blacksburg Refugee Partnership. “This is one of the things that is very important to me – seeing Muslims and Jews, from all walks of life, along with both progressive and conservative Christians, joining together in this.”

Tucker said, “Christians are not America First. For Christians, the last shall be first. We’re called to care for the poor, the meek, the persecuted, the refugee, all within our scriptures. We’re called to actions of selflessness, not self preservation, and this executive order is the antithesis of selflessness. As a minister, and as Christians, we’re called to remind the wider society of God’s desire for inclusive love and equal care based not on citizenship of a particular country but our common humanity as God’s creations.”

Hudson fears that walls, both visible and invisible, are being built:

“I think Christ’s commandment was that we love one another. He said to take in strangers, feed and take care of the hungry and orphans. When we started putting walls between us and another culture, I don’t think that’s Christ’s teaching at all. His greatest commandment was that we love one another.”

Verbrugge and Warren point out that America is, for the most part, a nation of immigrants.

“Our nation is a nation of immigrants, unless one is Native American. Our ancestors came to our shores to find a better life, to escape famine, persecution or to find freedom,” Warren says. “We have prided ourselves on accepting the downtrodden of the world as well as anyone who wants to come and help us build a better world. We are strong because we help each other, support each other and accept one another even in all of our diversity.”

Cox views the temporary ban as a way to double check the process, which he believes may be good for everyone in the long run.

“If we re-examine the vetting process as a country and feel confident in that process and look at the economics of it, then I’ll open my heart to letting refugees in. I just didn’t support the mass import of refugees. My concerns never had anything to do with religion, diversity and culture,” he said.

A recent Reuters/Ipsos poll shows 49 percent agree with the ban. Support is split along party lines – 53 percent of Democrats “strongly disagree with the ban,” while 51 percent of Republicans “strongly agree.” The poll further reports that 31 percent of Americans feel “more safe” because of the ban, compared with 26 percent who said they felt “less safe.”

Gabriel Brame, a Radford resident who says he would gladly employ refugees in his construction business, thinks the vetting process is already arduous. “What Trump is doing is saying that the vetting process isn’t sufficient. I think it was an unwise decision. I think the order will be walked back, and I think it’s pretty obvious he’s going to have to change it.”

The Blacksburg group remains optimistic that the ban really is temporary.

Verbrugge explains, “Our group is infinitely hopeful. That’s what our group is formed around – the hope that, as human beings, we can be here for one another and reach out to one another.”

Tucker said the Radford group was hoping to settle a family in 2017, but said “now, that seems unlikely.”

He added, “This is an attack on the integrity of the American people, and how we respond as a country will determine what’s left of our ideals and whether the inclusive and free America still exists. I hope and pray that it does, and that together, we make it so.”

The Blacksburg group has been looking to see if there are refugees in the country who might need the residence they had for the Syrian family now stuck in Jordan.

Verbrugge points to the family that joined their community in October as an example of how well resettlement works. The father had a job within a week.

“And we’re committed to being with these families over the long haul,” she adds. “I want to see their six children graduate from high school.”

She says the community that formed around the family has always been there for them, to assist with finding transportation, housing, grocery shopping and understanding how everything works.

Tucker says many are concerned with issues beyond the travel ban.

“We’ve begun a group called SolSup,” he explains, “which is a supper community for solidarity. We’re gathering for conversation, education and to organize plans for action around particular policy issues. Immigration, and now the ban on it, is one of those issues we will address.”

