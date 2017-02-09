Ex-bookstore employee gets suspended sentence

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

A former employee of the bookstore at New River Community College received a suspended sentence Wednesday after pleading no contest to 23 charges of misdemeanor embezzlement.

Tiffany Danielle Gueste, 29, was originally charged with four felonies. However, a plea agreement she entered into Wednesday amended the felonies to misdemeanors.

By pleading no contest, Gueste was acknowledging evidence was sufficient to find her guilty, but she was not admitting guilt.

February 9, 2017

