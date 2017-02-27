Emmett Gordon Hodges Jr.

Gordon Hodges, 66, of Pulaski, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, February 23, 2017 at Lewis Gale Hospital in Pulaski. He was born on September 23, 1950. He is preceded in death by his parents, Emmett Gordon Hodges Sr, and Bessie Collins Hodges, as well as his father-in-law, Thomas Marshall.

He is survived by his loving wife, of 38 years, Pamela Hodges; his two daughters and son-in-law, Kristi and Joe Posillico, and Kellie Hodges; granddaughter, Kaitlyn Hodges, and grandsons, Adler, Asher, and Avery Posillico. Also surviving are his mother-in-law, Erma Marshall; Sister-in-law and husband, Jean and Ronnie Albertson; Brother-in-law, Richard Marshall; as well as numerous cousins and friends.

Gordon was raised in Pembroke, VA and moved to Pulaski in the early 1970’s. He had an intense love for his family, with his favorite role in life being “Pappy” to his four grandchildren. Gordon spent 35 years in the car business, and he never met a stranger. He always had a smile and a joke readily available for all he came in contact with, along with a random fact or two.

The family would like to extend a warm thank you to all of the Emergency Responders, as well as the staff of Lewis Gale Hospital, for going above and beyond to see to it that our Gordon was well taken care of.

The family will receive visitors from 1:00-3:00 on Sunday, February 26, 2017, at First Presbyterian Church in Pulaski, with a memorial service immediately following.

Arrangements By Stevens Funeral Home, Pulaski.

