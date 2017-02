Embezzlement suspect back in jail

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

A Roanoke woman facing nearly two dozen embezzlement charges in Pulaski County is being held in jail without bond after failing to appear for her last court date.

Tiffany Danielle Gueste, 29, was scheduled to be in Pulaski County Circuit Court Jan. 11, but the judge issued a warrant for her arrest when she failed to show up.

Continue reading

Written by: Editor on February 8, 2017.

Comments

comments