Edgar Lawrence Belcher

Edgar Lawrence Belcher, 81, passed away Friday, Feb. 17, 2017, at his home surrounded by his girls.

He was born June 23, 1935, in Moultrie, Ga., to the late James and Laura Belcher. He was preceded in death by sisters Mary Shehane, Helen Henning and Lucille Bannister; brothers J. R. and Albert Belcher; and his special brother-in-law, Mike Williams.

Ed was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force. He was a graduate of Georgia Tech and Wake Forest University. He spent the majority of his career in health care, serving as hospital administrator in Martinsville, Va.; Pulaski, Va.; and Monroe, Ga.

He was a member of Pulaski First United Methodist Church, where he served in many leadership roles.

He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Judith Williams Belcher; daughters and sons-in-law Michele and Robert Hundley, and Lisa and Michael Middleton; grandchildren Rob and Jacqueline Hundley, and Virginia and John Middleton; brother Frank Belcher; twin sister Edna Shanahan; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A memorial service celebrating Ed’s life will be 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, at Pulaski First United Methodist Church, with Rev. Melissa Smith officiating. The family will receive friends from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday at the church preceding the service. A private interment will be held at Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery, Dublin, Va. The family suggests those wishing to make a memorial contribution consider Pulaski First United Methodist Church, 135 Fourth Street NW, Pulaski VA 24301.

Arrangements are by Stevens Funeral Home, Pulaski.

Written by: Editor on February 21, 2017.

Comments

comments