Dublin woman guilty of neglecting kids

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

A 33-year-old Dublin woman is prohibited from having unauthorized contact with her children after being convicted of two counts of child abuse and neglect.

Teresa Sharon Eads was facing three counts, but under a plea agreement one count was not prosecuted and she pleaded no contest to the other two Class 6 felonies. A no contest plea means Eads acknowledged the prosecution had sufficient evidence for a conviction, but it stops short of being an admission of guilt.

According to Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Jennifer Wolz, one of the charges stemmed from the fact Eads left her 17-month-old and 11-year-old children alone overnight in April 2016 after being arrested for intoxicated driving.

Continue reading

Written by: Editor on February 10, 2017.

Comments

comments