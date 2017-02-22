Dublin man’s bail reconsidered

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

A week after being denied bail on malicious wounding and assault charges, a Pulaski County judge has had a change of heart.

Upon learning Tuesday that new living arrangements have been made for William Earl Allen, 19, Circuit Court Judge Bradley Finch agreed to set a $20,000 secured bond for Allen.

On Feb. 14, Allen’s mother told Finch she welcomed her son to return to living with her at Abbey Mobile Home Park pending trial if the court would set a bond to enable him to be released from New River Valley Regional Jail.

Continue reading

Written by: Editor on February 22, 2017.

Comments

comments