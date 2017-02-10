Drugs, cash seized in unrelated arrests

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

RADFORD — Radford City authorities seized more than $25,000 in cash and a significant amount of drugs in separate and unrelated arrests Wednesday.

According to a prepared statement from Radford City spokeswoman Jenni Wilder, the first arrest took place about 2 p.m. when a citizen tip and investigation led to a search warrant being executed on a residence in the 600 block of Downey Street.

During the search, officers seized 14 ounces of cocaine, three pounds of marijuana, two grams of MDMA, a firearm and $25,375 in cash, according to Wilder.

