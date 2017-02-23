Drug treatment left up to defendant

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

A Dublin man who has twice violated terms of probation by using illegal drugs will have to seek treatment himself if he wants it.

John Mark Wilson, 44, wanted a Pulaski County court to order him to treatment, but Circuit Court Judge Bradley Finch declined to do so, reminding Wilson he has been offered treatment in the past and declined.

“When you’re released from custody, your probation officer is going to give you a chance for treatment. If you’re serious about it, you’ll accept it; if not, you won’t,” Finch told Wilson.

Continue reading

Written by: Editor on February 23, 2017.

Comments

comments