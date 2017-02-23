Donation could save Radford K9’s life

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

RADFORD – Body armor can be the difference between life and death for law enforcement officers caught in dangerous situations. So, why not extend the same protections to their four-legged counterparts?

A donation from Vested Interest in K9s Inc. is allowing Radford City Police Department K9 Max to receive body armor that will improve his chances of surviving a life-threatening encounter.

The $1,050 donation will help fund one bullet- and stab-proof vest for Max.

An anonymous donor sponsored the vest, which is being embroidered: “Donated with admiration – Taco, Sam, Leah & Bree,” a slogan of significance to the donor. The vests are valued between $1,795 and $2,234.

