Defendant changes plea in mid-trial

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

After a day and a half of jury selection and prosecution testimony, a man charged with distributing cocaine in Pulaski County in 2014 decided to change his plea.

Giles County Commonwealth’s Attorney Bobby Lily, acting as special prosecutor in the case, said discussions were renewed between the prosecution and the defense during a lunch break Wednesday. As a result of those discussions, Larry Dewayne Crosier, 30, decided to change his not guilty plea to an Alford plea.

Written by: Editor on February 3, 2017.

